Hits & Misses: Cayuga County basketball tournament, massive winter storm, heroic workers

HIT: To the Cayuga County Holiday Basketball Tournament, which is set for its 49th edition this week.

Hosted by Cayuga Community College, varsity and JV teams from four schools' boys and girls programs compete in this event that's been taking place during the Christmas vacation for nearly half a century.

Competition this year runs Tuesday and Wednesday. We wish all the teams the best, and thank the many school district officials who plan this tournament and make it run smoothly.

MISS: To a big batch of nasty winter weather right before Christmas in the Cayuga County area.

Ferocious winds, bitter-cold temperatures and just enough snow/sleet/freezing rain to make roads treacherous made for a most-difficult couple of days to get around for last-minute shopping and getting to friends' and relatives' houses.

Of course, compared with many parts of the nation and certain the western region of New York state, central New York was largely spared of the most damaging impacts from this historic winter storm system that wreaked havoc on holiday travel, and tragically in some places, lead to some deaths.

HIT: To the workers who have to go out in these brutal winter storms to help keep others safe, and in some cases, save lives.

Plow drivers, utility workers, emergency medical responders, firefighters, police and others did their jobs without hesitation once again with this storm, and many sacrificed precious time with family at Christmas to do so.

