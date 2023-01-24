Hits & Misses: Cayuga County bowling champs, Bills' season ends, refugees from Ukraine

HIT: To Mike Pucino and Chelsea Paquette, this year's Masters bowling tournament champions.

The Papa Bears Stoves Open Masters and the Women's Masters are Cayuga County's most prestigious bowling tournaments, with competition taking place at multiple venues throughout January. To become a champion takes great skill, mental toughness and endurance.

Pucino's title was his second straight, while Paquette won her first crown after coming in second two times in the past. Congrats to them both, and kudos to tournament directors and venues for another great event.

MISS: To a disappointing finish to the Buffalo Bills' season.

For the second straight year, the Bills came up short in the divisional round of the National Football League's playoffs. This time, Buffalo fell to the defending American Football Conference champion, the Cincinnati Bengals, who came into a snowy Highmark Stadium and dominated.

Following last season's last-second playoff loss at Kansas City, this year's team felt like it was on the precipice of getting back to a Super Bowl. Despite a strong regular season record, though, this year seemed to be a small step backward in terms of the end result.

One thing is for certain, though. This is a team with a lot of talent, most importantly a terrific young quarterback. Bills fans should continue to believe the best is yet to come.

HIT: To the support the Auburn community has shown for a group of new residents, refugees from the war in Ukraine.

The Citizen met with five of 24 refugees who have found a safe haven in Auburn in the past year, brought here through the leadership of the Rev. Vasile Colopelnic, pastor at the SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Colopelnic began organizing relief efforts the day Russia invaded Ukraine last February, and that has included making sure officials knew Auburn was a place refugees could find support. From people opening their homes to organizations providing supportive services, the community has welcomed these families during an incredibly difficult time in their lives.

