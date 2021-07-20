Hits & Misses: Cayuga County brewery winners and Locastro's injury

HIT: To some impressive honors for three Cayuga County craft brewers.

Those local businesses earned six medals in the 2021 New York State Craft Competition. Results were announced last week in the contest that included 1,143 beers submitted by 182 brewers from around the state.

Lunkenheimer Craft Beer Co., of Weedsport won three medals: silver in Pale Ale (among 31 entries) for its Exit 40 Pale Ale, bronze in Experimental (among 37 entries) for its Peanut Butter Habañero Brown Ale and silver in Strong Ale (Non-Belgian) (among 15 entries) for its Barleywine.

Prison City Brewing in Auburn won two medals, with Sad Devotion to Ancient Religion getting silver in Amber and Dark Lager (among 59 entries) and its 4 Piece Citra tied for the gold in Hazy Pale Ale (among 52 entries).

Aurora Brewing Co. of Ledyard took silver in Experimental for its Tropical Moon Cake imperial stout with macadamia nuts, toasted coconut, marshmallows and vanilla beans.

MISS: To a season-ending injury to Auburn's favorite Major League Baseball player.