Hits & Misses: Cayuga County bus crash response, Moravia Fillmore Days, COVID-19 cases

HIT: To everyone involved in the emergency response to the bus rollover crash Saturday on the state Thruway.

A tour bus pass through the region on its way to western New York lost control and rolled on its side and off the highway in the town of Brutus, injuring dozens of passengers and the driver. It was a chaotic and frightening scene filled with all kinds of logistical challenges.

An incredible response by dozens of agencies and organizations in multiple counties kept the situation from becoming much worse.

From the police, fire and ambulance responders who were helping and rendering care on the highway to the hospitals' staffs and others who helped care for the crash victims, the coordination and effort were stellar.

MISS: To the continued resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.

Like just about the entire nation, county cases have been climbing fast in the past several weeks. The county health department has noted that most of these cases are among unvaccinated residents, a reminder that we still have considerable work to do in getting more shots into arms.

Vaccines, along with continuing smart and reasonable mitigation behavior, are the key to bringing these numbers back down.