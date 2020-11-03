Hits & Misses: Cayuga County elections workers, COVID-19 surge, Buffalo Bills victory

HIT: To the commissioners and staff of the Cayuga County Board of Elections.
This election season has presented unprecedented challenges with the coronavirus pandemic driving a high volume absentee ballot use, and in the case of Cayuga County, one the strongest turnouts for in-person early voting in the state.
Through it all, the local board and its employees have handled things with safety at the forefront and with the utmost professionalism.
We're sure it's been an incredibly stressful couple of months, and there's certainly a lot of work remaining with ballot counting, but this is a team that Cayuga County residents can be proud of.
MISS: To the continued spread of COVID-19 in Cayuga County.
In one respect, the wave of cases that hit the county in October was unavoidable. More cases are being confirmed all over the country, as infectious disease experts predicted would happen when cold weather arrived, putting more people inside and at a time when cold and flu season started to take hold.
But the Cayuga County numbers for the month, 212 new cases, almost doubled the cumulative total for the previous seven months combined. We must try harder to heed the advice of our local health care providers and public health leaders: avoid large groups, wear masks, practice social distancing.
HIT: To a big victory for the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills earned their first win over the New England Patriots in eight games, and put themselves in a commanding lead in the AFC East. It was hard-fought, gritty game — the kind the Patriots have won so frequently during their long run of dominance in the division. It sure seems like the tide has finally turned.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
