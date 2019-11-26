HIT: To the farm succession planning event held last weekend in Auburn.
Agriculture is vital to the Cayuga County-area economy, so it's important for this region to provide educational programming that helps farmers thrive and plan for the future.
Saturday's program at Cayuga Community College was organized by the New York Agricultural Land Trust in cooperation with the college, Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development, Cayuga County Economic Development Agency and the Cornell Cooperative Extensions of Cayuga County and Seneca County.
MISS: To another disappointing performance for the Syracuse Orange football team, with this one ensuring there will be no bowl game this season.
SU fell at Louisville on Saturday in another game that saw the Orange defense get hammered from start to finish. The defeat dropped Syracuse to 4-7, with one game to play at home Saturday against Wake Forest.
After last year's breakout season, hopes were high for 2019. But it just didn't come together for this group, and now Orange fans are wondering about the program's direction.
HIT: To Madalaina Raymond, a Moravia teenager who will be performing in front of a massive television audience this week.
Raymond, 15, is in New York City to dance in the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. She is a dancer with Armstrong School of Dance, of Ithaca, which is part of the parade's Spirit of America Dance Stars. About 500 dancers from top schools across the country are in this performance.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.