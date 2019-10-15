HIT: To the Cayuga County farm tour taken last week by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, chair of the state Assembly's Agriculture Committee.
Lupardo, D-Endwell, on Friday spent a few hours visiting three farms — Spruce Haven Farm in Union Springs and DuMond Farms Patterson Farms in Aurelius.
As the chair of this committee, Lupardo has considerable influence on the policy that is developed related to New York's agricultural industry, which of course is a huge economic engine in Cayuga County. It's good to see an elected official with this type of clout get out to places other than the home district or Albany to help inform legislative work at the Capitol.
MISS: To a forgettable performance by the Syracuse University football team.
Syracuse fell on the road Thursday to North Carolina State in a game that saw the Orange's vaunted offense manage just 10 points. The Wolfpack were hardly dominant themselves, but they did enough to take the 16-10 win and hand Syracuse its third loss this season.
The 3-3 Orange need to rebound on Friday when Pittsburgh comes to the Carrier Dome. A win can keep a respectable season, and bowl game eligibility, well within reach.
HIT: To an exciting Super DIRT Week, capped off by Sunday's Bill Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway.
This annual tradition brings the best dirt-track racing in the country to venues throughout central New York, including the Weedsport Speedway in Cayuga County, for a week filled with exciting action.
This year's events included 'Lightning' Larry Wight's victory at Weedsport in Wednesday's Super DIRT Kickoff. After several more races over the next few days, the action culminated with Mat Williamson's win in the 200.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.