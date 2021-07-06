Hits & Misses: Cayuga County fireworks returning, SU coach under fire, Locastro in pinstripes

HIT: Another Fourth of July came and went without the grand fireworks display in Owasco that so many look forward to every year. The show was canceled a year ago — just like so many other public events — because of COVID-19. And although restrictions on public gatherings have become fewer in recent weeks, there just wasn't enough time to take care of all the necessary planning for a July 3 show. The good news is that Cayuga County officials recently announced that the show will go on, albeit a little bit later in the summer. The fireworks show is now scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 8, kicking off at 8 p.m. at the Emerson Park Pavilion with a performance by Syracuse orchestra Symphoria. The fireworks will follow at 9:15 p.m. and parking this year will be free.

MISS: The Syracuse University women's basketball program is under a cloud of suspicion and uncertainty following a report published last week detailing allegations of threatening behavior and unwanted physical contact by head coach Quentin Hillsman toward his players. Hillsman became head coach in 2006 and built the program into one of the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The university has now hired an outside firm to conduct a review of the program.