Hits & Misses: Cayuga County food drive, State Street bridge, school board candidates

HIT: To the collaborative efforts that went into holding a successful drive-thru food drive in Cayuga County on Saturday.
The Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus was the host site for an effort that involved the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Auburn Police Department, volunteers with TomatoFest of Central New York and the Cultural Italian American Organization. Residents brought their non-perishable food items, laundry supplies and personal hygiene products and left with some delicious pizza frittes, all with social distancing maintained throughout.
It's heart-warming to see this community spirit and generosity, and it's important to help with a tremendous need to fight hunger locally.
MISS: To the long-term closure of a busy Auburn bridge.
The replacement work for the State Street bridge in the city's downtown gets started this week, and that will mean some new driving routes for people who need to get to the area of Auburn Correctional Facility and beyond.
The bridge over the Owasco River on State Street in Auburn will be closed for about seven mo…
The finished project, a safer bridge and a greatly improved, pedestrian-friendly streetscape, will be worth the disruption, though.
HIT: To the men and women running for seats on Cayuga County-area boards of education this year.
Residents are getting their school voting ballots in the mail now, and among the decisions they must make are seats on local school boards. Unlike many elected offices, school board members do not get paid, but the work they put in to help guide education in our communities is immense.
Public education has become increasingly complex over the years, and this year we have the added dimension of trying to figure out how to move forward amid a global pandemic. To those who are willing to help take on that challenge in our schools, we say thanks and good luck in this year's election.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.