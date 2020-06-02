Hits & Misses: Cayuga County food drive, State Street bridge, school board candidates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIT: To the collaborative efforts that went into holding a successful drive-thru food drive in Cayuga County on Saturday.

The Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus was the host site for an effort that involved the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Auburn Police Department, volunteers with TomatoFest of Central New York and the Cultural Italian American Organization. Residents brought their non-perishable food items, laundry supplies and personal hygiene products and left with some delicious pizza frittes, all with social distancing maintained throughout.

It's heart-warming to see this community spirit and generosity, and it's important to help with a tremendous need to fight hunger locally.

MISS: To the long-term closure of a busy Auburn bridge.

The replacement work for the State Street bridge in the city's downtown gets started this week, and that will mean some new driving routes for people who need to get to the area of Auburn Correctional Facility and beyond.

The finished project, a safer bridge and a greatly improved, pedestrian-friendly streetscape, will be worth the disruption, though.