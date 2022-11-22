Hits & Misses: Cayuga County generosity, Bills Mafia loyalty, RSV prevalence

HIT: To all of the volunteers and donors who are helping families in need this Thanksgiving in the Cayuga County area.

An effort by the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry with support and cooperation from many volunteers and service organizations is bringing more than 600 food baskets to residents, starting with a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday.

This is one of several examples of the giving and caring spirit that abounds in this area.

MISS: To an increase in respiratory syncytial virus cases in Cayuga County.

The county's health department noted RSV spread in a press release last week in which it reminded residents of the importance of preventive measures against respiratory illness, especially during the holiday season filled with indoor gatherings.

"Young children have been significantly impacted by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this year as cases have been on the rise across the nation and here in central NY with many little ones requiring hospital admission for treatment," the agency said in a press release. "In addition to RSV, health care providers and hospitals continue to provide care for cases of COVID and flu."

HIT: To the Buffalo Bills and their remarkable legion of fans, commonly known as the Bills Mafia, for a memorable victory weekend.

The Bills had a home game scheduled Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but with their stadium in the direct line of an historically massive lake effect snow storm, the contest was moved to Detroit.

But to get to the team to the game, players and staff had to dig out from feet of snow in order to catch a plane to Detroit. Enter those Buffalo-area fans, who chipped in to help get everyone on the road to the airport.

The loyalty was rewarded on Sunday, when the Bills defeated the Browns.

