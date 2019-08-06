HIT: To Jack Weinerth, the 2019 champion of the Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament.
Weinerth earned his third career district title by besting Ray Young in a one-hole playoff. The two men had finished with a three-day total of 218, seven shots better than the next lowest score.
Sunday's final round was hosted by Dutch Hollow Country Club. Highland Park Golf Club and Lakeview Golf and Country Club hosted prior rounds.
Kudos to the staff at these courses along with the tournament organizers and volunteers who make this a great event every summer.
MISS: To the re-emergence of harmful algal blooms on Owasco Lake.
The first suspected blooms of the summer on Owasco Lake appeared last week on the state's HABs notification page, and by the time the weekend rolled around, more than a dozen yellow dots on the HABs map indicated likely blooms.
As local health and environmental officials predicted last week, the number of suspected har…
For everyone who uses the lake for recreation, it's important to avoid water contact where blooms are present. And it's also vital to stay tuned to the Cayuga County Health Department, which monitors public beaches and drinking water safety.
HIT: To another exciting weekend of NASCAR at Watkins Glen International race track in the Finger Lakes region.
WATKINS GLEN — Chase Elliott put an emphatic end to his summer-long struggle, making a state…
Chase Elliott, son of racing legend Bill Elliott, won the Glen race for the second straight season, pleasing the massive crowd that journeyed to the road course complex just outside the village of Watkins Glen.
