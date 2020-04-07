Hits & Misses: Cayuga County good deeds, NY school closures and PAUSE continue

HIT: It's inspiring to see the continued abundance of examples of people helping each other in the Cayuga County area get through the coronavirus pandemic, whether individuals acting on their own or as part of a business or organization.
Our good deeds "Bulletin Board" in this week's Lake Life section is again filled with a wonderful array of examples, from the anonymous donor of dog treats to the sheriff's office German shepherd to the local groups who are making and donating masks to health care and social services workers.
MISS: While it's certainly the responsible thing to do, it was nonetheless sad to hear the news that school closures will continue at least a couple of weeks past the most recent target date.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that school buildings will remain empty through April 29. The previous executive order had those closures running through April 15.
Schools and students are working hard to stay connected with each other, and are now transitioning to more online instruction. But a big part of learning and personal growth comes through personal interactions with teachers and fellow students, and that just can't happen right now.
MISS: Along the same lines, it was also a tough but understandable blow for many to hear that the state's PAUSE rules requiring the closure of non-essential workplaces is also being extended.
While the underlying public health reasons are paramount, it's important to remember that people are suffering greatly from the economic impact of this pandemic. Support them however you can, and be sure that our elected leaders continue to make economic assistance and relief a top priority.
