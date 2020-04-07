Hits & Misses: Cayuga County good deeds, NY school closures and PAUSE continue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: It's inspiring to see the continued abundance of examples of people helping each other in the Cayuga County area get through the coronavirus pandemic, whether individuals acting on their own or as part of a business or organization.

Our good deeds "Bulletin Board" in this week's Lake Life section is again filled with a wonderful array of examples, from the anonymous donor of dog treats to the sheriff's office German shepherd to the local groups who are making and donating masks to health care and social services workers.

MISS: While it's certainly the responsible thing to do, it was nonetheless sad to hear the news that school closures will continue at least a couple of weeks past the most recent target date.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that school buildings will remain empty through April 29. The previous executive order had those closures running through April 15.

Schools and students are working hard to stay connected with each other, and are now transitioning to more online instruction. But a big part of learning and personal growth comes through personal interactions with teachers and fellow students, and that just can't happen right now.