HIT: To the abundance of community events on tap in the Cayuga County area over the next three weeks leading up to Christmas.
From village tree-lighting ceremonies to big holiday craft fairs, there are dozens of events taking place each week to get you and your family in a festive mood. A great place to check them out is our holiday events guide at auburnpub.com and published in the Thursday Go section.
MISS: To a pair of arrests in Cayuga County in recent days stemming from suspects who tried to flee law enforcement.
State police reported about a chase that started in Sennett and ended in Auburn with the driver crashing on North Fulton Street on Monday. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office then reported about a chase Tuesday night that ended with a vehicle wreck in Mentz on Route 31.
A police chase in vehicles and on foot resulted in the arrest of an Auburn man on numerous c…
You have free articles remaining.
A Lyons man has been arrested after allegedly failing to stop for Cayuga County sheriff's de…
Thankfully no one was seriously injured in either case, but these kinds of situations always have the potential to end tragically. Trying to flee from a traffic stop is a reckless act that puts everyone in danger.
HIT: To one of Syracuse University basketball's most legendary alums, for persevering and enjoying an impressive resurgence in the NBA.
Carmelo Anthony, the man who lead the Orange to its only national title, recently joined the Portland Trail Blazers after being out of basketball for about a year. He has certainly hit the ground running, averaging nearly 17 points per game and earning the league's player of the week honor.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.