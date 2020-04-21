Hits & Misses: Cayuga County kindness, winter in spring, NY basketball coaches

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIT: To the continuation of so many acts of generosity and kindness by Cayuga County-area residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Today's Lake Life section cover story marks the third straight week for publishing a community bulletin board that highlights some of the good deeds we're hearing about.

Among the highlights this week is the biological and chemical sciences faculty at Wells College, which gathered and donated 27 boxes of gloves and 14 medical masks to the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office.

MISS: To a string of snowy spring nights in the central New York region.

Yes, occasional April snow is certainly expected around these parts, but last week seemed to bring a covering of fresh powder every morning. The fact that so many people are staying home because of the pandemic probably makes the winter-like spring weather even tougher to take. Let's hope for some true spring weather to arrive soon and stick around.

HIT: To the upstate New York Division I NCAA basketball coaches, who are trying to get the word about the importance of social distancing in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.