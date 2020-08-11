Hits & Misses: Cayuga County mystery event, HABs in the Finger Lakes, school plan mix-up,

HIT: To The Rev Theatre Co., for putting on a fun, interactive and safe event at Emerson Park last weekend.
With its traditional season of live theater at the park's Merry-Go-Round Playhouse wiped out by the pandemic, the company held "Whodunit?!: The Case of the Cheesy Caper," which allowed people to safely interact with actors throughout the park and get to the bottom of a mystery.
MISS: To the confusion that has arisen over how districts were to submit their reopening plans to the state at the end of last month.
After Gov. Andrew Cuomo put out a list of districts from which plans are missing on Monday, along with a snarky comment saying "how they didn't submit a plan is beyond me," it was soon discovered that many on the list simply hadn't used the correct portal.
Some plans were sent to the state Department of Education instead of the state Department of Health as directed. Perhaps if the two state agencies that we'd think would be in lock-step with each other over reopening of schools would have gotten together at the start of last week and compared notes, we'd have avoided this delay and needless display of contempt from the governor and his team.
Hopefully now that everyone is on the same page, all of the plans will be in this week and on their way toward approval.
HIT: To the continued discovery of harmful algal blooms on waterways in the Finger Lakes region.
An unusually wet spring that certainly created extra runoff of nutrients in lakes, rivers and streams, following by an extra hot summer, have created conditions for HABs to thrive, and we're starting to see that in the Cayuga County area.
Skaneateles Lake saw its first officially reported bloom this week. Owasco Lake had blooms surface toward the end of last month. And Cayuga Lake has had several weeks of blooms, including some that have been tested and found to have high levels of a certain toxin that's not normally seen until later in the season.
It's all information that should translate into a warning to the public to be careful when out on the water over the next few months.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
