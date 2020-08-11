Hits & Misses: Cayuga County mystery event, HABs in the Finger Lakes, school plan mix-up,

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: To The Rev Theatre Co., for putting on a fun, interactive and safe event at Emerson Park last weekend.

With its traditional season of live theater at the park's Merry-Go-Round Playhouse wiped out by the pandemic, the company held "Whodunit?!: The Case of the Cheesy Caper," which allowed people to safely interact with actors throughout the park and get to the bottom of a mystery.

MISS: To the confusion that has arisen over how districts were to submit their reopening plans to the state at the end of last month.

After Gov. Andrew Cuomo put out a list of districts from which plans are missing on Monday, along with a snarky comment saying "how they didn't submit a plan is beyond me," it was soon discovered that many on the list simply hadn't used the correct portal.

Some plans were sent to the state Department of Education instead of the state Department of Health as directed. Perhaps if the two state agencies that we'd think would be in lock-step with each other over reopening of schools would have gotten together at the start of last week and compared notes, we'd have avoided this delay and needless display of contempt from the governor and his team.