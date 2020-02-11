Hits & Misses: Cayuga County Night to Shine, fish dinners ending, xxx

HIT: To a thrilling pair of basketball victories last weekend in the Carrier Dome for Syracuse basketball teams.

The men's team squandered a big lead to fall behind Wake Forest in the final minutes on Saturday night, but reserve freshman Brycen Goodine scored off a rebound with two seconds left to lift the Orange to a victory.

The next day, the women's team scored one of the season's biggest upsets in all of women's college basketball, defeating No. 5 Louisville.

MISS: To the end of the traditional Lenten season fish dinners hosted by the Sennett Fire Department.

Citing increased costs associated with holding the fundraising dinners along with greater demands on department members' time for training and other work associated with the service they provide, the department announced that it won't doing the dinners.

HIT: To another inspiring Night to Shine gala in Cayuga County.

This global event, held in thousands of communities, provides a prom for people of all ages with special needs. It's a project of the Tim Tebow Foundation, and in the Auburn area, it's been a rousing success each year.