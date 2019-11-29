HIT: State parks in Cayuga County shared some of the wealth this year as state park campgrounds welcomed a record number of visitors.
Fair Haven Beach State Park had more than 17,000 camp site occupancies through Columbus Day weekend; Fillmore Glen had more than 4,000; and Long Point had 3,300. The parks are great recreational spots for county residents, and it's always good to see people from out of the area stopping by to spend some time, as well.
MISS: Auburn was in the news far beyond the city limits this week for a reason nobody would wish to see, with the announcement that three people had been charged with murder in connection to a Nov. 15 shooting.
The trio — which includes a 17-year-old — is alleged to have been involved in a drug-related robbery at the home of the man who was killed. While insisting that this one case is not an indication of an escalation of drug-related violence in the city, Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler called the slaying a "tragic and senseless outcome resulting from the scourge" of drugs in the community.
You have free articles remaining.
HIT: To an inspirational octogenarian.
A man who recently broke into a home in Monroe County couldn't have known that the 82-year-old lady who lives there is an award-winning body builder who works out at her local YMCA and can deadlift 225 pounds. Police responded to her 911 call to find that she had gotten the better of the fight that had ensued, hitting the intruder with a table and bashing with with a broomstick. "He picked the wrong house to break into," she said.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.