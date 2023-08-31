HIT: Federal funds are flowing into Cayuga County to help keep industry humming.

Cayuga County project part of 'big win for upstate NY,' record funding from border program Cayuga County has been awarded more than $600,000 from the Northern Border Regional Commission to make water upgrades that are needed for Cayuga Milk Ingredients' expansion in an Aurelius industrial park.

The Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority will receive $605,385 for the installation of more than 5,000 feet of water line at the county industrial park. The work will increase capacity there by 1 million gallons per day, and Cayuga Milk Ingredients needs the additional water capacity for its $170 million expansion project.

The money is in addition to a federal grant that was awarded in 2022. The Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency received $1.1 million to construct a new wastewater pumping station. The latest funding is from the Northern Border Regional Commission, which has awarded nearly $11 million for 12 projects in upstate New York, the largest annual investment since the program was established in 2008.

MISS: The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office reported this week that an employee at a county business has been accused of stealing more than a quarter-million dollars.

Police: Employee stole $250K from Cayuga County dairy farm The person in charge of the finances for a Cayuga County dairy farm has been arrested on cha…

Investigators on Monday arrested Scott Brenchley, 44, of Lansing, on two counts of second-degree grand larceny related to an investigation into the mishandling of funds. It is alleged that Brenchley stole more than $250,000 over the course of a year while working as controller for Aurora Ridge Dairy in the town of Ledyard.

And the state Comptroller's Office recently reported that a former town court clerk in Wayne County stole more than $50,000 over a five-year period.

Eileen Steurrys, who was the court clerk in the town of Marion, was charged after an investigation that began with an audit of the court's fund. The comptroller's office found that court fees were not always deposited into the court's account.

An investigation involving the New York State Police and Wayne County District Attorney's Office found that Steurrys stole more than $50,000 from 2016 to 2021. In an attempt to hide her crimes, she altered court records and created fake receipts, according to the comptroller's office.

She was arrested in March and later pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny, second-degree corrupting the government, first-degree tampering with records and official misconduct. She is set to be sentenced on Oct. 18.

HIT: As the New York Mets close out a disappointing season, Auburn native Tim Locastro has been making the most of recent opportunities to join the lineup.

Auburn's Tim Locastro homers in Mets win Auburn native Tim Locastro hits his first major league home run of the 2023 season in the New York Mets' win over St. Louis Thursday.

Locastro signed with the team in January and made the Opening Day roster, but injuries have kept him out of the majors for most of the season. After a rehab stint, the Mets activated him earlier this month.

He smacked a pinch-hit home run in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 17, his first hit as a Met and his eighth career major league home run. The following day, he had a multi-hit game to help the Mets again beat the Cardinals. On Aug. 27 he scored the winning run in yet another victory for the team.