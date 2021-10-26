Hits & Misses: Cayuga County rain garden, Orange victory, vaccine rates

HIT: To the volunteers who helped install a rain garden at Emerson Park on Saturday.

The garden is a collaborative project involving the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, Cayuga County Parks and Trails Department, the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council and Friends of Emerson Park.

Volunteers helped plant vegetation near the shoreline in the park that will help reduce erosion and keep harmful sediment out of Owasco Lake. A bonus is that the plants add to the beauty of this wonderful county park.

MISS: To the continuation of Cayuga County's stubbornly low vaccine rates.

According to federal Centers for Disease Control data as of early Monday afternoon, 61.2% of the eligible population in the county was fully vaccinated. For the state as a whole, that figure is 76.7%, revealing a sizable gap between the progress made locally and statewide.

We've heard a lot of talk in recent weeks about vaccine mandates, and a point made by opponents frequently is that such medical decisions should be made by individuals and their physicians. This makes sense, but it's vital that people who do have some hesitancy actually take the step of talking with their doctor about it. Let's hope some more do, and in the meantime, it's vital that public health officials advocate for the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines.

HIT: To the Syracuse University football team, for getting back in the win column.

The Orange captured a dramatic victory Saturday at Virginia Tech, which is never an easy place to play. A furious comeback that culminated in a last-minute touchdown pass from quarterback Garrett Shrader to Damien Alford to secure a 41-36 triumph.

The win gets Syracuse back to 4-4 in a solid position to secure a spot in a bowl game. As frustrating as this season has been at times with losses in the final minute, there's no doubting this team's ability to compete.

