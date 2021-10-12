Hits & Misses: Cayuga County rescue training, Buffalo Bills dominance, DMV scam

HIT: To Cayuga County firefighters who took part in grain bin rescue training on Sunday.

The Aurelius Fire Department organized the training at DuMond Farm so area firefighters could learn how to use its recently acquired grain bin rescue equipment.

Farm fires and accidents present unique challenges for rescue personnel, and given to the predominance of agriculture in Cayuga County, it's wise for fire departments to have this kind of equipment and hold these training programs.

MISS: To a scam flying around New York state in which fraudsters are sending text messages that falsely purport to be from the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

The state DMV warned the public not to engage with these messages, which try to obtain sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.

Additional information on phishing scams can be found at dmv.ny.gov/more-info/phishing-attacks and the state Office of Information Technology Services Phishing Awareness resources page at its.ny.gov/resources.