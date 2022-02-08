Hits & Misses: Cayuga County runners, shirt sale scam, Syracuse's winning streak

HIT: To the Cayuga County-area indoor track and field athletes who won their events at last week's sectional finals.

At the Class A boys meet on Wednesday, Auburn's Chris Howard became the section champ in the 1000m run. His teammate Dustin Swartwood captured the shot put title.

At the meet for the smaller classes on Saturday, several local athletes earned victories.

Skaneateles' Alex Moro was the top pole vaulter and fellow Laker Jack Holst won the weight throw in class B-2 boys competition. On the girls side, Skaneateles Kyla Palmer won the 600m, the 300m dash, and joined with teammates Annabelle Wells, Grace Conan and Rory Comer for the 4x200m relay title. Jordan-Elbridge's Vassianna Klock took first in the 1500m run, while in class C-D, the Cato-Meridian team of Miranda Dennis, Chelsea Dennison, Alyssa Cole and Ariana Proper won the 4x200 relay.

MISS: To scammers trying to take advantage of the good name of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

The office issued a warning Monday that they've received reports of people receiving text messages soliciting people to purchase shirts with the department's logo. The problem is the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has not authorized such a sale. Don't fall victim to these rip-off artists.

HIT: To the Syracuse University's men's basketball team, for dominating its way to a third straight win on Saturday.

The Orange crushed Louisville at the Carrier Dome and in the process established its longest winning streak of the season. The team is playing its best offense of the season, and there's no reason to expect anything less than a comfortable victory Tuesday night against a weak Boston College squad.

A year that felt dangerously close to being hopeless for an NCAA Tournament bid is now looking promising.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

