Hits & Misses: Cayuga County Shop with a Cop, impressive SU win, windy weather

HIT: To another smile-filled Shop with a Cop day in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office resumed its traditional charitable event in which the department's law enforcement officers take children to Walmart to go holiday shopping for their family members, with funding courtesy of the Deputy Sheriff's Benevolent Association of Cayuga County.

It's wonderful to watch the children bond with their shopping buddies as they browse the store and search for the perfect items for their siblings and parents or guardians. Later, the group gets together for some pizza and a gift wrapping party.

Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brian Myers started the event around 10 years ago and oversaw Saturday's session. He put it quite well describing what this time means to him and his colleagues.

"It is by far the happiest experience that we all have all year long," he said.

MISS: To some rough weather to start the week.

Wind advisories covered the region from late Sunday into Tuesday, with gusts in some places nearing 50 mph. Throw in some rain for much of the day Monday that was expected to change into a wintry mess in the overnight hours, and it was downright miserable outside.

HIT: To an impressive performance for the Syracuse University men's basketball team over the weekend.

The Orange traveled to Florida State for its first Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season on Saturday, and after falling behind in the first half, played a nearly flawless second half to secure a win.

Any road victory in the ACC is an accomplishment, but winning at Florida State is especially noteworthy. The Seminoles had won 25 straight ACC games at home before SU came to town.

The Citizen Editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0