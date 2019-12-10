HIT: To a much-needed victory for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.
The Orange snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a dominating 97-63 win at Atlantic Coast Conference foe Georgia Tech. For the first time against a power conference opponent, SU had its offense clicking, shots falling and defense swarming.
Syracuse's overall performance so far this season is not at the level fans are accustomed to seeing, but perhaps this game helps gets the team turned around. Another challenge awaits this weekend when the Orange visit longtime rival Georgetown on Saturday.
MISS: To a disturbing drunk driving case that could have easily resulted in a tragedy.
State police charged a Canandaigua woman last week with felony driving while intoxicated and a list of other offenses after an incident in the eastbound lanes of the state Thruway in the town of Brutus.
A drunk driver was arrested Thursday morning after driving the wrong way on the New York State Thruway in Brutus, state police said.
Troopers said the driver came close to hitting a trooper and another vehicle that were pulled over to the shoulder for a traffic stop. Troopers began pursuit of this driver and then discovered she was heading back in the wrong direction.
Fortunately they were able to get her to pull over without any further incident, but it's scary to think about how dangerous this situation was for anyone on the road that night.
HIT: To the Shop with a Cop event held Saturday by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sheriff's Benevolent Association.
This yearly event pairs deputies with children in the community who come from low-income households that may struggle to have gifts for each other at Christmas. With gift cards donated by the association, the groups have a nice shopping spree and come back to the public safety complex to wrap up the presents.
Mario Campanello, president of the benevolent association, summed up the event perfectly: "It's the best day of the year, there's no other way to explain it, because of the smile it puts on a kid's face."
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.