HIT: Though summer doesn't officially start for another couple weeks, Cayuga County families and out-of-town visitors got a taste of some traditional warm-weather fun last weekend.

Old Ways Day at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco provided a close-up look at farm animals and demonstrations of basket weaving, blacksmithing and other time-honored agricultural pursuits. Families also spent time at the Weedsport Firemen’s Field Days for a weekend's worth of carnival games, rides and fried dough in support of the volunteer fire department.

MISS: State Department of Environmental Conservation Police were conducting a turkey decoy detail in the town of Niles recently when someone pulled over and shot the decoy from the driver's seat of a vehicle.

The DEC said the shooter is no stranger to law enforcement and was "well known" to two of the officers "as someone who repeatedly fails to comply with New York State Environmental Conservation Law."

The shooter was ticketed for possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and shooting from a public highway, both misdemeanors, with the tickets returnable to Town of Niles Court.

HIT: A $10 million project to help protect the Lake Ontario shoreline in Cayuga County has been completed with the repair of the West Barrier Bar Pier in Fair Haven.

The pier sustained significant damage from a series of storms in 2019, and repairs required the installation of new sheet pile and a new concrete cap for the pier. The Army Corps of Engineers highlighted the project's benefits, including safe navigation between Little Sodus Bay and Lake Ontario. The agency said it will support the local economy by ensuring safe passage to 550 boat slip rentals and eight launch ramps.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd