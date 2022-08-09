Hits & Misses: Cayuga County undersheriff retires, heat advisories, Auburn skate park

HIT: To Cayuga County Undersheriff William "Steve" Smith on the announcement of his retirement at the end of the year.

Sheriff Brian Schenck revealed Smith's plans last week, thanking him for exemplary service over 25 years, including serving as the office's second-in-command since Schenck first took office in 2019.

Smith's "dedication and commitment to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office has clearly enhanced the lives of the citizens we serve as well as provided for a safer community. He will be missed."

Schenck also announced his plans to make Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra, a Cayuga County resident, as his next undersheriff.

MISS: To a run of oppressively hot and humid weather hitting the Cayuga County area.

There have been several heat advisories from the National Weather Service issued for large parts of upstate New York in the past couple of weeks. These advisories are issued with the combination of high temperatures and high humidity combine to make conditions that could lead to heat sickness.

Be sure to heed the advice of the NWS when these advisories are issued.

HIT: To a surprise grant for the Auburn skate park project.

The Auburn City Council last week accepted a donation from legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk's foundation for the new skate park under development for Casey Park.

The funding, which was not expected and was announced to the Auburn project leaders during a recent teleconference call about the project, helps bring construction closer to reality.

