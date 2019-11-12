HIT: To the men and women our nation honored on Monday for their service to the country.
Veterans Day events locally and around the United States provided an important reminder of the sacrifices that the members of the armed forces — and their families — make to help ensure we are a safe and free country. From extended time away from loved ones and friends to the physically demanding and often dangerous work they do, veterans deserve our gratitude every day.
We join area residents in giving thanks to all of the veterans in the Cayuga County area. We salute your selfless dedication and bravery.
MISS: To another early start for a heavy blast of winter weather.
Similar to the mid-November snow storm of a year ago, a large portion of upstate New York, including the Cayuga County-area, was hit Monday by a significant winter storm.
HIT: To Syracuse University women's basketball star Tiana Mangakahia, who underwent successful surgery last week in her treatment for Stage 2 breast cancer.
Mangakahia, a native of Australia, has been enduring weeks of chemotherapy treatment since her diagnosis in June, but on Nov. 7, the team posted a photo of her following the surgery with the declaration that she is now cancer free.
Mangakahia has been an amazing force for the Orange on the court, and her courage and determination off the court during this time have been an inspiration to the whole region.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.