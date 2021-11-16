Hits & Misses: Cayuga County veterans celebrated, Bills back on track, COVID-19 uptick

HIT: To the many Veterans Day-related events held last week in the Cayuga County area.

From the traditional downtown Auburn ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park to small gatherings at senior living centers and many other gatherings, there were many opportunities for people to show gratitude to the men and women who have served the nation through military service.

Thanks to all of our area's veterans for what they've done, and thanks to the organizers and volunteers who helped put together these events.

MISS: To climbing COVID-19 test positivity rates in many upstate New York regions.

After what appeared to be a slowing of the late-summer Delta variant surge, seven-day average positivity rates for the coronavirus are going in the wrong direction again.

According to the state Department of Health's daily update on Monday, every region but one upstate had a seven-day positivity rate of at least 4.50%. Two regions, Western New York and Finger Lakes, were above 8%. In Central New York, which is where the health department puts Cayuga County, the rate as of Monday was 5.54%. That puts this region well above the state average 3.30%.

With more people spending time indoors and fewer restrictions on gatherings, some level of seasonal increase is probably unavoidable, but it's important for the public to do all in its power to limit the spread. First and foremost, that means getting vaccinated, but also includes being smart about when to wear masks, staying home when not feeling well and practicing good hygiene.

HIT: To a return to the win column for the Buffalo Bills.

Following a shocking loss Nov. 7 at lowly Jacksonville, the Bills offense found its rhythm again, the defense overwhelmed and the team enjoyed an easy victory Sunday on the road against the New York Jets.

The win gets the Bills to 6-3, good for first in the division and second in the conference. A home game against a decent but not great Indianapolis Colts team is next.

