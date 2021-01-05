Hits & Misses: Cayuga County's first baby, Bills on a roll, Auburn shooting

HIT: To William Clinton Browning Jr., Cayuga County's first new resident of 2021.

William Jr. won the annual race to be the first baby born at Auburn Community Hospital when he arrived at 1:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1. He's the son of proud parents Tiffany Quimby and William Clinton Browning Sr., and the brother of 3-year-old Violette.

At a time when we've witnessed so much pain and suffering in our community and the nation as a whole, the story of the new year baby in Cayuga County was certainly one to appreciate.

MISS: To a disturbing incident at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

The Auburn Police Department said a man was struck and vehicles and nearby structures were damaged when someone fired a weapon numerous times at the Oak Creek Townhomes complex.

Fortunately, the victim's injuries were not life-threatening, but it's troubling to hear about any type of gun violence in Auburn.

HIT: To the Buffalo Bills, who took care of the Miami Dolphins with a convincing victory Saturday to secure their first home playoff game since the 1990s.