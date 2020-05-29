Hits & Misses: Cayuga County's first responders standing by, Memorial Day crime scene

HIT: Two hikers who found themselves at the bottom of a ravine were lucky to have so many trained rescuers standing by to help. Firefighters from several area departments, law enforcement officers and a pair of helicopters responded Tuesday after the pair fell about 70 feet down an embankment in a heavily-wooded area at Carpenter Falls in the town of Niles. High-angle rescue workers placed the pair onto stretchers and then walked them up the embankment, then they were driven to the Mercy Flight helicopters that transported them to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, but they did not suffer serious injuries. We applaud all those who assisted, including the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, the county 911 center, the New Hope, Sempronius, Moravia and Owasco fire departments, SAVES Ambulance, Four Town Ambulance, Mercy Flight One & Two, Cayuga County High Angle Rescue Team and the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office.