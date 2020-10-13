Hits & Misses: Cayuga County's TomatoFest, rough day at the Dome, storm response

HIT: To all of the organizers, donors, volunteers and patrons who took part in the drive-through TomatoFest held on Saturday.
This yearly tradition has been raising money and collecting food for area pantries for decades, so while the COVID-19 pandemic meant the traditional festival could not take place, a socially distanced event was planned and pulled off last weekend.
Thanks to all who took part, and hopefully a normal TomatoFest with a hopping downtown Auburn will be back in 2021.
MISS: To a tough Saturday in many ways for the Syracuse University football team.
The Orange fell to Duke, which had entered the game winless, in a game that the Blue Devils largely controlled from the start. The loss drops SU to 1-4 on the season.
Even more unfortunate was a pair of devastating injuries. Starting quarterback Tommy DeVito and AP All-America safety Andre Cisco both are going to be out for extended time.
HIT: To the men and women who were involved in the emergency responses and cleanup and restoration work following the strong thunderstorm that tore through a large chunk of Cayuga County last week.
Power was out for more than 7,000 customers at one point after the weather system had done its damage on Wednesday afternoon. While a few hundred people had to wait until the next day to get power back, all service was restored by the next evening.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
