Hits & Misses: Cayuga County's TomatoFest, rough day at the Dome, storm response

HIT: To all of the organizers, donors, volunteers and patrons who took part in the drive-through TomatoFest held on Saturday.

This yearly tradition has been raising money and collecting food for area pantries for decades, so while the COVID-19 pandemic meant the traditional festival could not take place, a socially distanced event was planned and pulled off last weekend.

Thanks to all who took part, and hopefully a normal TomatoFest with a hopping downtown Auburn will be back in 2021.

MISS: To a tough Saturday in many ways for the Syracuse University football team.

The Orange fell to Duke, which had entered the game winless, in a game that the Blue Devils largely controlled from the start. The loss drops SU to 1-4 on the season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even more unfortunate was a pair of devastating injuries. Starting quarterback Tommy DeVito and AP All-America safety Andre Cisco both are going to be out for extended time.

HIT: To the men and women who were involved in the emergency responses and cleanup and restoration work following the strong thunderstorm that tore through a large chunk of Cayuga County last week.