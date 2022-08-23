Hits & Misses: Cayuga health network's anniversary, rainfall returns, fatal Sennett crash

HIT: To the Cayuga Community Health Network, which celebrated 25 years of service to the community with a big event to thank residents for all of the support over those years.

The network held a two-part anniversary party on Saturday at Auburn's Falcon Park stadium. First up was a family-fun day with all kinds of activities and food vendors geared toward children. And later in the day, there was an evening of live music, food, drink and even a cornhole tournament for the grown-ups.

For a quarter of a century, the network has helped health and human services providers and community leaders collaborate for the benefit Cayuga County residents, and it has organized programs and services addressing chronic disease, diabetes and obesity prevention, self-management of health conditions, and more.

MISS: To a motorcycle crash that took the life of an Auburn resident over the weekend.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man lost control of 2016 Honda motorcycle around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett and crashed into a utility pole. Rescue crews responded and transported him to Auburn Community Hospital, were he was later pronounced dead.

HIT: To some much-needed rain for the Cayuga County area.

After a July in which precipitation was about 2 inches below normal in Auburn, the month of August has brought a healthy dose of moisture. In the past week alone, more than 3 inches of rain have brought the month-to-date mark above normal.

Hopefully this is helping replenish water supplies and providing some relief for the crop-growing farmers in our region.

