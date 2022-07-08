Hits & Misses: Cayuga housing project, Auburn building woes, city plaza almost ready

HIT: A former school building in the village of Cayuga is one step closer to being turned into housing with the awarding of a state grant.

Officials this week said that $5.5 million has been directed to a project to turn the former Cayuga Elementary School into a housing development with 47 apartments, some of which will be dedicated to people with developmental or intellectual disabilities who will have access to services provided by the Auburn-based E. John Gavras Center. The project is one of 16 that will share $104 million to support the creation or preservation of 864 homes across the state. The former school was part of the Union Springs Central School District. It closed before the 2018-19 school year.

MISS: Debris falling from a 1920s-era building in downtown Auburn is causing a bit of a headache for the neighborhood.

Crews are setting up scaffolding on the sidewalk in front of 120 Genesee St., where material from the wall near the roof fell to the sidewalk a few weeks ago. The city is hoping for repairs to be made quickly and also that a long-term plan for the building will be established. The metal guardrails outside the building are taking up five parking spots on Genesee Street as pedestrians are being kept a safe distance away. The building opened in 1927 as headquarters of the National Bank of Auburn. It was later used as a branch of Bank of America, and then Chemung Canal Trust Co.

HIT: In other downtown news, a project to rehabilitate a section of State Street is finally wrapping up.

The vacant lot where Kalet's department store once stood is being turned into a public space and a plaza for special events. Officials report that landscaping and lighting is about all that remains to be done to finish the plaza and that related work between Dill and Genesee streets is set to be completed before the end of July. Concerts are planned for Wednesday nights in August.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.