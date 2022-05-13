Hits & Misses: CCC added to program, fire strikes in Auburn, Tubman park upgrades ongoing

HIT: Cayuga Community College has been added to a program that helps economically disadvantaged students get into college and successfully graduate.

The college is now one of 54 SUNY schools taking part in the Educational Opportunity Program, which includes financial aid and other support services to help students succeed. The expansion of the program comes from $5.2 million in the state budget to add campuses and open an additional 1,000 spots for students. Officials said EOP has provided assistance to more than 78,000 students since its launch in 1967.

MISS: A home in Auburn was damaged by fire Tuesday as firefighters spent several hours at the Genesee Street residence. A hose from a ladder truck was used to reach the upper floor of the structure, which was reported to have had flames and smoke pouring out of it when the first call to Cayuga County 911 was received at about 2:58 p.m. The blaze was between Delevan and Sherwood streets next door to Spoon and Fork Asia Cuisine. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries.

HIT: Rehabilitation work has started at Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church on Parker Street in Auburn, where Harriet Tubman attended services and where her funeral was held in 1913.

The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park said the plan is to get the building back to the way it would have looked more than 100 years ago, and the project is expected to be completed sometime in 2023. A camera has been placed inside the church so the project's progress can be continually updated on the park's website.

The church was originally built in 1891 and was purchased by the National Park Service as part of the establishment of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0