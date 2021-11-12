Hits & Misses: CCC adds scholarships, drivers endanger safety, Inns of Aurora expands

HIT: The Cayuga Community College Foundation announced this week that it is boosting funds for the Presidential Scholars Program by 50%, allowing about a dozen new full-tuition scholarships to be awarded to students at the Auburn and Fulton campuses.

Presidential scholarships are available to students in Cayuga and Oswego counties as well at the Jordan-Elbridge, Skaneateles, and Red Creek school districts, Tyburn Academy and Union Springs Academy.

To qualify, students need to be first-time, full-time college students who graduate in the top 20% of their high school class. They also need to keep a 3.0 grade point average every semester to remain eligible.

MISS: Too many drivers are evidently not using proper caution when driving through highway work zones. State officials recently announced that the annual Operation Hardhat campaign focused on speeding and other infractions in work zones resulted in more than 2,300 tickets being issued.

In addition to speeding, being distracted by electronic devices and disobeying flagging personnel, many drivers are continuing to violate the state's Move Over law that requires motorists to move over a lane, when possible, or slow down significantly before passing roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including police cars, ambulances, maintenance and construction vehicles and tow trucks.

Drivers should be aware that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and that two or more violations can result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

HIT: The village of Aurora has a new feature in its offerings as a premiere destination for visitors to Cayuga County.

The Inns of Aurora recently opened Taylor House Conference Center, with about 3,500 square feet of meeting space on two floors and "state-of-the-art amenities." The first floor has a capacity of 50 guests, including three grand parlors. There is also a dining room for up to 30 guests, an outdoor patio and firepit for up to 50 guests. The second floor has 1,500 square feet of modern boardroom space, a primary table for up to 36 guests and two breakout meeting spaces for eight guests each. The center has a total of nine fireplaces between the two floors, and the Inns also includes five boutique inns, two restaurants, a spa and more.

For more information, visit innsofaurora.com/meetings-retreats/taylor-house-conference-center.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

