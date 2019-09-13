HIT: To a young girl stepping up to make a difference.
Cecilia Pfeiffer, 10, recently donated money she had earned over the summer to the Cayuga County Heroin Epidemic Action League. She said she was inspired to make the donation after an August candlelight vigil and march in downtown Auburn recognizing the widespread negative effects of drugs and addiction.
"I wanted to help by donating all the money to help them stop it," she said.
MISS: To what authorities are calling a drug conspiracy.
Police said that a man and woman who lived at the same address were working together to make drug sales. The charges against them allege that the woman contacted people through phone calls and text messages and the man would then meet customers to make the sales. Police said that cocaine and LSD were both sold by the pair, and they were each charged this week with five felonies.
HIT: To an effort to help educate senior citizens and their families.
Cayuga County Office for the Aging is holding a Senior Moments Resource Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. The idea behind the event is to get a lot of information under one roof to help people plan for the future. There will be about 60 booths at the mall with information about social activities, travel, Medicare and guidelines for qualifying for assistance programs. Connecting local seniors with valuable information is important, so we hope people take advantage of this opportunity.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.