Hits & Misses: Clothing giveaway warms hearts, virus brings Wells to a halt, owl survives ordeal

HIT: The Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center reports that a recent hat and scarf giveaway did more than distribute warm clothing, it also warmed the hearts of the recipients and the artists who helped make it happen. A group of knitters connected to the Schweinfurth made more than 100 hats, scarves, shawls and gloves this fall, and Melody Johnson and LeeAnn Slomski recently added glittering extras to make the items even more special. People who received the clothes expressed appreciation for the effort of strangers, and the artists felt pretty good about the exchanges, as well. “I know that this one act of kindness could make a world of difference," Johnson said. "It's powerful.”

MISS: Wells College was forced last week to cancel face-to-face campus activities through the remainder of the fall semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. College leaders did all the right things in exhaustive preparations for the term, and the campus community went without a case of COVID-19 longer than most institutions were able to this fall. Conducting the remainder of the term online was the right thing to do, and plans are already under way for bringing students back safely for the spring.

HIT: An owl that was found dehydrated and hungry in the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree appears to have survived the ordeal just fine. The adult male Saw-whet owl was found by a worker setting up the tree in New York City after it had been harvested and transported from Oneonta. The bird was treated at Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley and later released back into the wild.

