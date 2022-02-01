Hits & Misses: CNY art honors, northern Cayuga district, needed Syracuse victory

HIT: To the local students honored with 2022 Central New York Scholastic Art Awards.

The annual competition draws entries from thousands of students in 14 counties, with judging by 40 art professionals. Dozens of Cayuga County-area students earned accolades in this year's contest, including 20 prestigious Gold Key honors.

The winning artwork is on display at Onondaga Community College.

MISS: To the Democratically controlled state Legislature's ridiculous proposed congressional district that would include northern Cayuga County.

In their efforts to maximize the number of seats that Democrats would hold in New York state starting in 2023, the Legislature carved out a few Republican-friendly districts that are massive in geographic coverage. This includes a district that would stretch from Niagara Falls up to Alexandria Bay, about a four-hour drive from one end to the other.

There's no way to provide adequate representation to constituents in such a vast territory. Unfortunately, there's not much of a chance that it would get rejected when the Legislature votes on the maps later this week.

HIT: To a much-need — and impressive — win for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.

The Orange used an explosive second half on offense and some of the best defense they've played all season to clobber visiting Wake Forest on Saturday night at the Carrier Dome. The season's largest crowd got more than their money's worth with this performance, which was led by Buddy Boeheim scoring 30 points.

This was the type of game that could change the trajectory of the season for SU. The remaining schedule is not overwhelmingly difficult, and if the Orange play like they did on Saturday, they can win all of their remaining games and put themselves in a strong position for an NCAA Tournament spot.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

