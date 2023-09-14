HIT: Hundreds of people filled Genesee Street in Auburn Saturday for the annual CNY TomatoFest, which acts as both a celebration of the season and an important food-collection event. The gathering included informational displays, area nonprofits, shopping, games, food and more. About 1,000 cans of food had been donated by midday for distribution to community food pantries.

Farther north, families gathered Saturday for Port Byron Canal Day. That celebration, which was revived last year for the first time since 2004, featured live music, a cornhole tournament, a duck derby and more.

MISS: In response to an increase in reports of harmful algal blooms on area waters, the Cayuga County Health Department issued a series of reminders about the toxins, which tend to appear on Owasco, Cayuga and Skaneateles lakes more often toward the end of summer.

The department is asking the public to continue its policy of "know it, avoid it, report it" with regard to HABs. They look like discolored water with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or floating scum. People should always stay away from HABs in lakes or streams, and never swim, fish, boat, wade or eat fish caught in areas with them. People should also never use water from a private supply drawn directly from a lake that is untreated or improperly treated for any of the following purposes: drinking, cooking, preparing food, making infant formula, making ice or brushing teeth.me treatments like boiling water, disinfecting it with chlorine or ultraviolet radiation, or filtration units do not remove the toxins associated with HABs.

Meanwhile, a recent report to the Auburn City Council revealed that researchers have found increasing microcystin levels in Owasco Lake. The good news is that the toxins have not been found in the city's water supply, which indicates the powder-activated carbon treatment system the city has used on its finished water supply for the last several years is doing what it's supposed to do.

HIT: The City of Auburn this week carried out a tradition that many other municipalities have allowed to fade away over the years.

First responders, city officials and members of the public gathered at Memorial City Hall Monday morning in memory of the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States. The assembly included a wreath-laying ceremony at the 9/11 memorial on the city hall lawn.