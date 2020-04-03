Hits & Misses: Community fund reaching out, scammers working overtime, protecting prison workers

HIT : The Cayuga Community Fund has established the Cayuga County COVID-19 Fund in partnership with the United Way of Cayuga County to support nonprofit organizations working with people disproportionately impacted by economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The idea is to quickly get resources to nonprofits whose operations support vulnerable populations affected by the outbreak. The fund kicked off the effort with a contribution of about $75,000 with the hope that individuals, institutions, and companies will donate, as well. If you can help, donations may be made online at cnycf.org or by mail to Cayuga County COVID-19 Fund, care of Central New York Community Foundation, 431 East Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13202.

MISS: Scammers have been working overtime trying to steal people's money amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The state Attorney General's office said that among the many thieves out there, some are using emails, texts and websites that appear to be related to government relief payments. Actual relief payments will come directly from the IRS, and anyone claiming to provide a check is likely trying to get bank account or other personal information. Experts advise never giving out personal or financial information unless you're absolutely sure you know who it is, and never open attachments or click on links sent from someone claiming to be with the government.