Hits & Misses: Continuing Cayuga County-area generosity, mourning 'Chuey,' drafting Syracuse players

HIT: To the continued abundance of kind acts being reported by people throughout the Cayuga County area.
For a month now, including today, we've anchored our Tuesday Lake Life section by highlighting examples of people doing nice things to help each other through the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing measures that it has required.
This week's examples include a school district community selling shirts to support a food pantry, a movement in one village to buy gift cards from local stores and a woman's effort to make face masks for every resident in her large apartment building — just to name a few.
MISS: To the death of the Auburn Police Department's crime dog, Pikachu.
The department announced Monday that "Chuey" had passed away after being diagnosed with cancer last winter. He had served the community with his handler, Officer Andrew Kalet, since 2015. His work for APD and the city will always be remembered, and we offer our condolences to Officer Kalet and the entire department.
HIT: To some Syracuse football players getting a shot at the National Football League.
Two Orange players were chosen in the three-day NFL Draft that took place from Thursday through Saturday. Defensive end Alton Robinson was picked in the fifth round, 148th overall, by the Seattle Seahawks, and punter Sterling Hofrichter was picked in the seventh round, 228th overall, by the Atlanta Falcons.
In addition, defensive lineman Kendall Coleman has signed a free agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts, wide receiver Trishton Jackson agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, and wide receiver Sean Riley signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
