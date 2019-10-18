HIT: To quick work by area law enforcement agencies in tracking down a robbery suspect.
When Community Bank in Cato alerted authorities that a man had come in and demanded cash Tuesday, state troopers and county sheriff's deputies raced to the area and began looking for clues. While some patrolled the area looking for anything out of the ordinary, others interviewed witnesses and collected security camera footage from the bank and surrounding neighborhood. After calls came in about sightings of a suspicious man and a home that may have been burglarized, officers had the suspect in handcuffs in a matter of minutes. We applaud the coordinated effort of all involved on a job well done.
MISS: To a surge in auto thefts in Auburn.
City police this week sent out a notice informing the public that officers have been investigating numerous reports of items being stolen from vehicles and also cases involving vehicles being stolen, apparently by young people seeking to go joy riding. Police remind the public that it's really pretty easy to prevent these crimes: Never leave valuables in a vehicle, always lock the doors, never leave the keys in a vehicle, and never leave a running vehicle unattended — even for a minute.
HIT: To passing along knowledge to the next generation.
More than 100 area students took part in a recent agricultural career day to learn more about jobs in that large and diverse industry. Students got an up-close look at what goes on at Dickman Farms in Owasco, and Oakwood Dairy and Cayuga Milk Ingredients in Aurelius. The program focused on ninth-graders, who are just beginning to think about careers, to give them a better idea of the many types of jobs that are available in agriculture.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.