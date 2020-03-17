Hits & Misses: Coronavirus impact, local leadership, community support

MISS: To the unprecedented impact that the novel coronavirus is having on daily life in the Cayuga County area, throughout central New York, New York state, the United States and around the world.
A disease that was discovered months ago in China has spread all over the globe, and it's brought communities to a jarring halt with the recent acceleration in domestic cases. Businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations are closing facilities in an effort to minimize the spread, all while increasing numbers of people have become sick. Most tragic is the increasing death toll.
There is no way to look at this other than as a massive challenge to all of us to respond with as much calmness, intelligence and compassion as we can muster. Pay heed to health experts' advice, and take care of each other.
HIT: To the solid leadership we've seen on display by local leaders and the responsible actions the majority of the public is taking.
This pandemic requires an incredible amount of coordination, smart decision-making and communication. It's impossible for any of this to be done perfectly. But the efforts we've seen just in the past few days have been impressive, from schools quickly implementing meal distribution plans to governments executing emergency operating procedures. Families, meanwhile, are helping each other out as they navigate the unknown and people are looking after elderly and health-compromised neighbors and friends.
MISS: To people who are allowing panic and fear to push them into hoarding basic necessities.
The photos of empty store shelves are out there, in stores in Cayuga County and everywhere else. While it's smart and understandable to be prepared for possibly needing to isolate ourselves, there's also a point at which that can go too far.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.