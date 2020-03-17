Hits & Misses: Coronavirus impact, local leadership, community support

MISS: To the unprecedented impact that the novel coronavirus is having on daily life in the Cayuga County area, throughout central New York, New York state, the United States and around the world.

A disease that was discovered months ago in China has spread all over the globe, and it's brought communities to a jarring halt with the recent acceleration in domestic cases. Businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations are closing facilities in an effort to minimize the spread, all while increasing numbers of people have become sick. Most tragic is the increasing death toll.

There is no way to look at this other than as a massive challenge to all of us to respond with as much calmness, intelligence and compassion as we can muster. Pay heed to health experts' advice, and take care of each other.

HIT: To the solid leadership we've seen on display by local leaders and the responsible actions the majority of the public is taking.