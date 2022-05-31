Hits & Misses: COVID cases dropping, teachers accused of racism, promoting water safety

HIT: The Auburn YMCA is offering some helpful tips about water safety as the swimming pool and lake season begins.

An adult should always be assigned as a "water watcher", the YMCA recommends, regardless of the type of water or if there is a lifeguard or not. They should be knowledgeable about emergency situations and know how to perform CPR if needed. There should be proper barriers installed around backyard pools, and a cover and alarms around the pool are also recommended. The YMCA knows that one of the best ways to be safe around the water is to teach children how to swim, and the Auburn and Skaneateles branches offer swim lessons throughout the year to members and non-members. For more information, visit auburnymca.org.