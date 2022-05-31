 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
OUR VIEW

Hits & Misses: COVID cases dropping, teachers accused of racism, promoting water safety

COVID

Weedsport High School principal Brett Fingland and Stacie McNabb hand out COVID-19 test kits to parents in January.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

HIT: Following a recent wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Cayuga County now has one of the lowest case rates in the state.

At the new level, the CDC still recommends staying updated on vaccinations, and masking is recommended for people who test positive or develop symptoms of the virus. The health department is continuing its vaccination efforts, and was recently cleared to offer an additional booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for children from 5 to 11, and we join our health professionals in urging everyone to get all the shots they are eligible for so the county can continue to recover from the pandemic.

MISS: Several teachers at a Rochester school with a large percentage of Black and Hispanic students were reportedly found to have been  exchanging text messages with racist comments about students.

School officials said they were horrified at the allegations that came forward after students discovered an obscene text expressing a wish that one girl would beat another up and another message suggesting that an automated call be sent out to parents insulting their children. The staff members identified have been put on leave and the school district is pursuing disciplinary action that may lead to termination.

 HIT: The Auburn YMCA is offering some helpful tips about water safety as the swimming pool and lake season begins.

An adult should always be assigned as a "water watcher", the YMCA recommends, regardless of the type of water or if there is a lifeguard or not. They should be knowledgeable about emergency situations and know how to perform CPR if needed. There should be proper barriers installed around backyard pools, and a cover and alarms around the pool are also recommended. The YMCA knows that one of the best ways to be safe around the water is to teach children how to swim, and the Auburn and Skaneateles branches offer swim lessons throughout the year to members and non-members. For more information, visit auburnymca.org.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

