Hits & Misses: Currier expands in Cayuga County, Syracuse wins again, YMCA changes

HIT: To new life for a building that has long been a key part of the Cayuga County manufacturing sector.

Currier Plastics held a ground-breaking ceremony last week for its expansion into the former TRW plant on Crane Brook Drive in Aurelius. The 75,000-square-foot facility had long housed automotive components manufacturing, but closed down recently when that international business dried up.

Fortunately, it didn't take long for this space to get a new use, as Auburn-based Currier needed more room for its growing medical products business. The work to refurbish the building for Currier's use should be done in the first few months of 2023.

Auburn plastics company expands into former TRW plant An Auburn manufacturer will bring a recently closed factory back to life and add about 50 jobs in the process.

MISS: To the end of what had seemed to many members to be a win-win relationship between the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles Community Center.

For more than a decade, the Skaneateles facility has operated under Auburn Y management, under an agreement made when the Skaneateles Community Center was on the verge of shutdown because neither the town nor the village of Skaneateles were interested in operating it.

Auburn YMCA will no longer manage Skaneateles center When the year ends, so will the Auburn YMCA's management of the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center.

But that relationship with the Y will not be continuing. The Auburn organization and the Skaneateles Recreational Charitable Trust could not come to an agreement on the continuation of a management contract. The next step is for the trust, which exists to raise money for the capital needs of the Skaneateles facility, to announce a new management partner.

HIT: To a thrilling last-minute victory for the Syracuse University football team.

Trailing by four points, the Orange defeated an experienced and talented Purdue team with a long touchdown pass in the game's final seconds on Saturday.

The win improved SU's record to 3-0 this season, and for the first time, the Associated Press Top 25 poll generated some votes for the Orange. A couple more victories and the team's return to ranked status can be celebrated.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.