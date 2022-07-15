Hits & Misses: Cyclists visit Port Byron, hate literature distributed, Hoopes Park turns 100

HIT: Cycle the Erie Canal has returned after being held at reduced capacity last summer due to the pandemic.

The annual eight-day bike tour began in Buffalo on July 10 and will conclude in Albany on July 17. On Wednesday, the cyclists rolled through Cayuga County and stopped for a rest and to take in the sights at the Old Erie Canal Heritage Park in Port Byron. About 750 cyclists from 40 states are taking part of the 24th tour organized by the statewide nonprofit Parks & Trails New York.

MISS: Authorities in the Southern Tier said people recently distributed hate-filled literature in the small Steuben County city of Hornell.

Residents reported being alarmed, especially because the man who killed 10 Black people in Buffalo in May had traveled there from his home in a Southern Tier village. The material being distributed promoted the “Aryan National Army” and included a skull positioned inside a swastika. Police said two men and a woman were arrested and charged with 115 counts each of aggravated harassment, a felony hate crime.

HIT: Auburn's beloved Hoopes Park is turning 100 and the city is hoping residents come out and enjoy the celebration.

The party starts Tuesday with a concert by local youth organization Perform 4 Purpose at 5:30 p.m., followed by a proclamation by city officials, a performance by Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes and a second concert by classic rock cover band Cruise Control. The Auburn Rotary Club will serve food at the park's clubhouse, and Poppy's Ice Cream Truck will be on site as well. The first 600 people at the park that evening will receive a free cupcake or sugar cookie. The 15-acre park was created in 1922 after the family of Edward Hoopes donated the land to the city after his death.

