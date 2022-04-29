Hits & Misses: Dance returns to Emerson Park, motorcycle season, crisis line expands

HIT: A popular Emerson Park event is finally ready for its return after being held at bay by the pandemic.

The Return of the Lake Dance is set for Saturday, May 7, in and around the Emerson Park Pavilion, with live music for dining and dancing, food trucks and a bar for beer and wine. The Kentucky Derby will be screened live, and all proceeds from the dance will support programming by Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, such as Head Start and Warm the Children.

MISS: The first hot and sunny weekend of the season unfortunately also marked the first report of a local motorcycle accident.

Two people were injured Sunday in crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Arterial West in Auburn. Police said the operator of the bike suffered a hand injury and his passenger was transported to a hospital by helicopter as a precaution. We hope that everyone on the road will remember to be extra cautious now that riding season is here.

HIT: The HEALing Communities team reports that it is providing funds to expand the 24/7 Cayuga Crisis Line to make it available for individuals or loved ones experiencing any level of mental health and substance use crisis.

The agency said that a crisis is loosely defined as someone experiencing an emotional or substance-related stressor that cannot be managed without the intervention of a trained professional. The crisis line — (315) 251-0800 — is now open to the public and calls are received by trained crisis specialists to determine the most appropriate level of crisis response, which can include a referral to a local provider, phone support, deployment of a mobile crisis team and/or deployment of emergency services.

