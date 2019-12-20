HIT: To a familiar face at the holidays.
To say that Richard Farrelly is a supporter of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign would be an understatement. Farrelly, of Owasco, is one of the most dedicated volunteers you will find, ringing a bell outside Walmart, Tops or Fingerlakes Mall to draw attention to a kettle awaiting donations from shoppers. If Farrelly looks familiar to local shoppers, that's because he's been volunteering as a bell ringer for 47 years.
MISS: To the potential for a big hit to the local workforce.
BCS Automotive in Aurelius, which makes component parts for automobiles, has been informed by its parent company that a slowdown in the automotive industry could mean the closure of one or more of the company's manufacturing sites. The Cranebrook Drive plant supports about 150 jobs, making it one of the largest manufacturing companies in Cayuga County.
HIT: To an effort in the fight against drug overdoses.
New York is expected to make a move in the coming year to ban substances that mimic the effects of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. The problem is that drug dealers take advantage of gaps in the list of things considered controlled substances and sell substances that are just as dangerous but not specifically prohibited by law. Closing the fentanyl loophole can save lives, and we hope it happens ASAP.