Hits & Misses: Deputies rescue dog, Auburn retailer to close, supporting those with mental illness

HIT: Two Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputies were in the right place at the right time to make a rescue on New Year's Eve.

Matt Temple and Wes Burger were flagged down on Route 38 in Port Byron by people who saw a dog in the Owasco River. The sheriff's office reported that Burger was able to get close enough to bring the dog to the edge of the river, and the deputies brought the canine up a nearby embankment. The pooch was able to warm up at the Cayuga County Public Safety Building, where the deputies and 911 dispatchers provided care. The dog's owner was located on Monday for a new-year reunion.

MISS: The Bed Bath & Beyond store at Auburn Plaza on Grant Avenue will reportedly be closed by the end of February.

The company announced in 2020 that it would close about 200 of its 1,478 stores through 2022, citing a drop in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include locations in Fairmount, which closed in 2021, and in Canandaigua, which will close in the near future. Bed Bath & Beyond opened in Auburn Plaza in 2004 and employed about 25 people. We hope the plaza can quickly find a new tenant to fill the gap.

HIT: The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Cayuga County reported that local fiber artists contributed their time and talents during the holiday season to provide blankets and quilts to patients at Auburn Community Hospital. NAMI continues to look for clean, new or gently used afghan blankets, hats, mittens and other winter clothing as well as greeting cards with notes of hope and cheer. The local affiliate is also seeking to start a community dialogue on the needs of people with mental health challenges. For more information on how to help, contact Auburn Community Hospital's NAMI office at (315) 255-7443.

