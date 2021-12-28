Hits & Misses: Dickens Christmas, omicron's spread, Bills momentum

HIT: To the successful run for the Dickens Christmas festival in the village of Skaneateles.

After this holiday season tradition had to be scaled back last year due to COVID-19, the traditional program returned this year to the delight of visitors and the village merchants.

The Dickens Christmas provides a nice boost for the village’s economy a couple of months after the busy summer season winds down.

It also provides some wonderful family fun for central New Yorkers, as the characters wandering the streets get everyone feeling Christmas spirit.

MISS: To the omicron variant’s relentless spread.

New York state went on a discouraging streak of record-setting days for newly confirmed positive cases, a reflection of how contagious this variant can be.

The result has been a huge spike in New York residents finding themselves in COVID-19 isolation for the holidays.

HIT: To the Buffalo Bills, for re-establishing themselves as the premier team in the AFC East and a strong contender to win the Super Bowl.

The Bills thoroughly dominated the New England Patriots on Sunday. It was an impressive turnaround from the loss against the same Patriots just a few weeks ago.

Now Buffalo needs to finish off its final two games with victories and take the momentum of a strong conclusion to the regular season into the playoffs.

