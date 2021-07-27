Hits & Misses: Doubledays final home game, COVID-19 resurgence, youth theater shows

HIT: To the inaugural season for the collegiate Auburn Doubledays baseball team, which is winding down this week.

As the Doubledays battle for a division crown in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, they have a final regular season game on their home turf at Auburn's Falcon Park on Wednesday night.

While fans of the New York-Penn League Minor League Baseball Doubledays were certainly disappointed to see Auburn lose professional baseball, these college players have provided some quality, family-friendly entertainment all summer. Congratulations to them on a great season, and best of luck in their future baseball careers.

MISS: To the elevated number of active COVID-19 cases in New York state in general and Cayuga County specifically.

Much like the rest of the country, New York state and Cayuga County are seeing signs of a resurgence in the coronavirus, thanks to a new highly contagious variant combined with vaccination rates that are not growing fast enough.