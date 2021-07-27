Hits & Misses: Doubledays final home game, COVID-19 resurgence, youth theater shows

HIT: To the inaugural season for the collegiate Auburn Doubledays baseball team, which is winding down this week.
As the Doubledays battle for a division crown in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, they have a final regular season game on their home turf at Auburn's Falcon Park on Wednesday night.
While fans of the New York-Penn League Minor League Baseball Doubledays were certainly disappointed to see Auburn lose professional baseball, these college players have provided some quality, family-friendly entertainment all summer. Congratulations to them on a great season, and best of luck in their future baseball careers.
MISS: To the elevated number of active COVID-19 cases in New York state in general and Cayuga County specifically.
Much like the rest of the country, New York state and Cayuga County are seeing signs of a resurgence in the coronavirus, thanks to a new highly contagious variant combined with vaccination rates that are not growing fast enough.
It's important for people to not let their guard down with this virus, and that starts with the need to continue educating on the importance of vaccines. For those who are not vaccinated, please seek the advice of your trusted health-care provider to discuss any concerns you may have.
HIT: To the return this year of The Rev Theatre Co.'s summer performance tour in area parks.
This summer The Rev's education division is traveling the region to put on "The Golden Goose" for young audiences. These outdoor performances are a terrific community service that operated for many years under the Merry-Go-Round Youth Theater name, and it's wonderful having them back after being off last year due to COVID-19. Visit facebook.com/thereveducation to see this summer's schedule.
